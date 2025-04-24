Assam Police arrests AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam on sedition charges for derogatory remarks on Pahalgam attack Pahalgam terror attack: After the Pahalgam attack, the Indian government has decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals with immediate effect.

Guwahati:

The Assam Police has arrested All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam for his derogatory remarks on the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He has been taken to the Nagaon police station on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam attack. "Assam Police arrested AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam for his derogatory remarks on the terror attack in Pahalgam. Police have taken him to the Nagaon police station", Assam DGP Harmeet Singh said in a statement.

According to a post on 'X' by the Assam Police, Aminul Islam was arrested for making a misleading and instigating statement during a public gathering. The statement went viral on social media and had the potential to create an adverse situation. Islam was booked under section 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS).

"On the basis of a misleading & instigating statement by Dhing MLA, Sh Aminul Islam in public, which went viral & had potential to create an adverse situation, NagaonPS Case 347/25 was registered for offences u/s 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 BNS. He has been arrested accordingly", Assam Police's 'X' post said.

Assam will take 'strongest' possible action: CM Sarma

While replying to Assam Police's 'X' post, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that "Assam will take the strongest possible action against anyone who dares to defend--directly or indirectly--the horrific, Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam."

"Assam will take the strongest possible action against anyone who dares to defend--directly or indirectly--the horrific, Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam. Let it be known clearly: those who attempt to justify, normalise, or dilute the brutal murder of innocent civilians are not exercising freedom of expression--they are standing against the soul of India", Assam CM's 'X' post read.

Meanwhile, after the Pahalgam attack, the Indian government has decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals with immediate effect.Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect."

"All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April 2025," the statement added.

The Union Government has called an all-party meeting to discuss the issue of the Pahalgam terror attack. The meeting will be held at 6 pm at the Parliament on Thursday. According to the sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will represent the party at the meeting to discuss the attack in which 26 people were killed, Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena released a statement informing of the participation of Shrikant Shinde and expressed "unwavering" support.

Several other opposition parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, AIMIM and others, will attend the all-party meeting.