Assam panchayat polls: BJP-led NDA secures win, CM Himanta hails party leadership, promises new schemes The NDA won 300 of 397 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,436 of 2,192 Anchalik Panchayat seats across 27 districts.

Guwahati:

The BJP-led NDA has secured a sweeping victory in the 2025 panchayat polls in Assam. Alongside ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the NDA won 300 of 397 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,436 of 2,192 Anchalik Panchayat seats across 27 districts.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati, hailed the outcome as a strong endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the NDA’s welfare-focused governance.

He expressed gratitude to BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and senior BJP leader BL Santosh for their support.

The NDA secured 76.22 percent of the vote in Zilla Parishads and 66 percent in Anchalik Panchayats. Of the Anchalik Panchayat seats, BJP won 1,265 and AGP 171, while Congress managed 72 Zilla Parishad seats and 21 percent in Anchalik Panchayats.

Sarma called the results a clear pro-incumbency mandate, noting a 26 percent increase in seat and vote share compared to 2018. He said this landslide victory, coming a year ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, builds on BJP’s strong showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He highlighted that the NDA won nearly all Zilla Parishad seats in Hindu-majority areas and made inroads in minority-dominated constituencies, securing five such seats and finishing second in several others. Sarma suggested these gains could translate into wins in over 100 assembly seats if the trend continues.

The Chief Minister also announced that new development schemes will be rolled out from next month, boosting public support further ahead of 2026.

The panchayat elections were held in two phases, on May 2 and May 7. The NDA performed strongly in districts including Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Majuli, Sonitpur, Nagaon, and others.

In a message on X, Sarma thanked the people of Assam and described the outcome as a resounding vote of confidence in the NDA’s vision.