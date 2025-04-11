Assam government declares holiday on May 2, May 7 due to Panchayat elections; know what is closed Assam Panchayat elections will be held in two phases on May 2 and May 7. Know what institutions are closed on the days.

Assam government has declared a public holiday on May 2 and May 7. The official order issued on Friday announces the closure of all government and non-government offices in the state. The decision is taken under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act. Assam Panchayat polls will be held in 27 of the 34 districts.

Assam holiday applicable to these institutes

As per the official order, all government and non-government offices, educational institutions and business establishments, including banks, tea gardens and others situated in the Panchayat election area where polling will be held on these days will remain closed

Assam Panchayat election 2025 schedule

1st Phase (May 2, 2025): Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Bishwanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, Sribhumi.

2nd Phase (May 7, 2025): Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon, Darrang.

Assam Panchayat Elections 2025 data

While seven districts of Assam are under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, where autonomous council polls are conducted, the Panchayat elections will be held in 27 of the 34 districts. A total electorate of 1,80,36,682, comprising 90,71,264 males, 89,65,010 females and 408 others, are eligible to exercise their franchise in 25,007 polling stations.

The total seats include 21,920 gram panchayat (GP) members with 10,883 seats for women, 2,192 GP presidents, including 1,097 reserved for women, 2,192 GP vice-presidents, 2,192 anchalik parishad (AP) members, 181 AP presidents, 181 AP vice presidents and 397 zilla parishad members.