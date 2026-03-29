Assam Elections 2026: Kharge unveils Congress' 'five guarantees', pledges monthly cash aid for women

Guwahati:

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday announced the 'five guarantees' of his party for the upcoming assembly elections in Assam, which he said will focus on welfare of women, healthcare for all, land rights and justice in the Zubeen garg death case. He was speaking at an election rally in Naoboicha in the Lakhimpur district.

Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, said the five guarantees include monthly cash transfer to women. Along with this, an additional Rs 50,000 assistance will be provided to women who are willing to set up a business or expand the existing ones.

Besides, the grand old party will also provide a Rs 25 lakh cashless health insurance for all families, permanent land pattas for 10 lakh indigenous people and Rs 1,250 per month for senior citizens of the state if it comes to power, the veteran Congress leader said.

"We also pledge to ensure justice in the Zubeen Garg death case within 100 days if Congress comes to power," Kharge said.

He also launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, accusing it of rampant corruption. Kharge alleged that the BJP was using the 'double engine' to loot Assam filling the "coffers" of its leaders and their families.

Kharge called Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma a 'nakli' (fake) CM, pointing out that the BJP had contested the 2021 assembly elections under Sarbananda Sonowal's leadership. He alleged that Sarma had removed Sonowal, a tribal, to grab the top position in the northeast state.

Sarma's government, Kharge claimed, was intimidating people and creating a fear psychosis, and trying to divide the people of Assam. "But after the elections, Sarma removed tribal leader Sonowal to grab the Assam CM's chair," the Congress president said.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly in a single phase on April 9. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct the counting of votes on May 4. The previous elections were won by the BJP after it bagged 60 seats. Though it fell short of a majority, the party was able to form a government in support with its alliance partners.

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