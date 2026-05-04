Assam Election Results: Who is winning 9 Scheduled Castes and 19 Scheduled Tribes seats?

Guwahati:

There are 9 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 19 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the Assam Legislative Assembly, out of a total of 126 seats. These 28 constituencies often play a decisive role in shaping the overall electoral outcome, as they are spread across multiple regions of the state and witness multi-cornered contests.

The voting in Assam was held in a single phase on April 9. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), while the Congress has a pact with Communist Party of India (CPI), Raijor Dal, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). Other parties that fought the elections were All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

Assam Election Results 2025: Who is leading on SC/ST reserved seats?