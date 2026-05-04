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Assam Election Results: Who is winning 9 Scheduled Castes and 19 Scheduled Tribes seats?

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: ,Updated:

Assam Election Results 2026: There are 9 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 19 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the Assam Legislative Assembly, out of a total of 126 seats. Scroll down to check the list of winners.

Assam Election Results 2026
Assam Election Results 2026 Image Source : India TV
Guwahati:

There are 9 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 19 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the Assam Legislative Assembly, out of a total of 126 seats. These 28 constituencies often play a decisive role in shaping the overall electoral outcome, as they are spread across multiple regions of the state and witness multi-cornered contests.

The voting in Assam was held in a single phase on April 9. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), while the Congress has a pact with Communist Party of India (CPI), Raijor Dal, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). Other parties that fought the elections were All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

Assam Election Results 2025: Who is leading on SC/ST reserved seats?

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Leading Candidate Party Margin of Vote
2 Dotma (ST) Rabiram Narzary BPF  
3 Kokrajhar (ST) Sewli Mohilary BPF  
13 Goalpara West (ST) Pabitra Rabha BJP  
15 Dudhnai (ST) Tankeswar Rabha BJP  
19 Sidli Chirang (ST) Paniram Brahma BPF  
24 Barpeta (SC) Dipak Kumar Das AGP  
28 Boko-Chaygaon (ST) Raju Mesh BJP  
30 Hajo-Sualkuchi (SC) Nandita Das Congress  
34 Dimoria (SC) Tapan Das AGP  
42 Baksa (ST) Maneswar Brahma BPF  
43 Tamulpur (ST) Biswajit Daimary BJP  
46 Udalguri (ST) Rihon Daimary BPF  
52 Jagiroad (SC) Pijush Hazarika BJP  
61 Raha (SC) Utpal Bania Congress  
71 Behali (SC) Munindra Das BJP  
75 Nowboicha (SC) Joy Prakash Das Congress  
77 Dhakuakhana (ST) Naba Kumar Doley BJP  
78 Dhemaji (ST) Ranoj Pegu BJP  
80 Jonai (ST) Bhuban Pegu BJP  
98 Majuli (ST) Bhuban Gam BJP  
108 Bokajan (ST) Surjya Rongphar BJP  
109 Howraghat (ST) Lunsing Teron BJP  
110 Diphu (ST) Niso Terangpi BJP  
111 Rongkhang (ST) Tuliram Ronghang BJP  
112 Amri (ST) Habbey Teron BJP  
113 Haflong (ST) Rupali Langthasa BJP  
120 Dholai (SC) Amiya Kanti Das BJP  
126 Ram Krishana Nagar (SC) Bijoy Malakar BJP  
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from North East and Assam Section
Assam Assam Election Assam Assembly Election Assam Assembly Election 2026 Assam Assembly Elections Assam Assembly Elections 2026 BJP Congress
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