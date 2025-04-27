Assam CM hits back at Bilawal Bhutto, vows strong retaliation over Pahalgam terror attack Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly condemned Bilawal Bhutto's anti-India remarks, reaffirming India's resolve to protect national security and asserting its rights over the Indus Waters amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a robust response to Pakistani leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, condemning his anti-India remarks and asserting that India will not be deterred from seeking decisive retribution for the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Sarma reinforced India’s unwavering commitment to national security and made it clear that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India would track down and destroy terrorist networks wherever they exist.

Sarma’s comments were made in response to a video shared by Bilawal Bhutto, who, following Pakistan's withdrawal from the Indus Waters Treaty, continued to make provocative statements against India.

Taking to social media platform X, Sarma criticised Pakistan’s long history of betrayal and violence. He stated that Pakistan has a long and bloody history of betrayal, which has resulted in the loss of lives, including that of Bilawal Bhutto's grandfather and mother. Sarma added that it is sad to see an incompetent son speaking in such a manner, dishonoring their sacrifices.

He further offered his deepest condolences to Bhutto, noting that the path chosen by his family only leads to dishonor. Sarma's remarks underscored his belief that Bhutto’s statements not only dishonored the sacrifices made by his ancestors but also reflected poorly on his leadership.

Reaffirming India’s resolve, Sarma declared, "When it comes to protecting our dignity and the safety of our people, no one can stop India from taking decisive action. Our response will be swift and strong." The Assam Chief Minister also emphasised India's rights over the Indus River, stating, "The waters of the Indus belong to us, and they will remain ours, unquestioned and eternal."

Sarma’s remarks came after a series of provocative statements made by Bilawal Bhutto. During a public rally in Sukkur on Friday, Bhutto vowed that Pakistan would unite to give a forceful response to India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. He declared, "The brave people of Sukkur have sent a clear message — we will not let anyone bargain over the Indus. The Indus is ours, and it will remain ours. Either our water will flow through this river, or your blood."

Sarma responded by reaffirming India’s commitment to safeguarding its national security and its water resources. On X, he wrote, "The State of Pakistan has a long and bloody history of betrayal — it took the lives of Bilawal Bhutto’s grandfather and mother. It is a tragedy that an unworthy son today chooses to speak in a manner that dishonours even their sacrifice. I extend my deepest condolences to him in advance, for the path he has chosen will bring only disgrace. Let it be clear — no one can deter India from taking decisive revenge when it comes to safeguarding its honour and its people. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will hunt down terror and destroy terror infrastructure wherever it exists in the world. India’s national security is non-negotiable. The waters of the Indus are ours — and they shall remain ours, unchallenged and eternal."

The escalation in tensions follows the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, which resulted in the deaths of 25 Indians. In response to the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which decided to suspend the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with immediate effect. The CCS stated that the suspension would remain in place until Pakistan reliably renounces its support for cross-border terrorism.

The exchange of harsh words between both sides highlights the growing diplomatic tension, as India continues to assert its national security interests, while Pakistan, under Bhutto’s leadership, stands firm on its position regarding the Indus Waters and its opposition to India’s actions in Kashmir.

The situation remains highly charged, with both countries at a diplomatic impasse, and the international community closely monitoring the situation for any further escalations.