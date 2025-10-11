Assam CM claims Miya-Muslims set to become state's largest community, cites demographic concerns Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed Miya-Muslims will become the state's largest community at 38% in the next census and announced new laws to protect "jati, mati, bheti."

Dibrugarh:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Bengali-speaking Muslims, commonly known as Miya-Muslims, are projected to become the largest community in the state, accounting for around 38% of the population in the upcoming census.

'Miya-Muslims will be 38% of Assam's population'

Speaking to reporters in Dibrugarh, Sarma said, "When the next census is completed and the results come, take it from me that Miya-Muslims will be 38 per cent of the population in the state. And they will be the largest community. This is the reality of Assam now."

The Chief Minister asserted that if necessary measures had been taken three decades ago, the state’s demographic landscape could have been different. “A battle has started now, and we will take it to the desired result,” he said.

Two new laws to protect 'Jati, Mati, Bheti'

Sarma announced that the state government will introduce two key legislations in the upcoming Assembly session to protect Assam’s jati, mati, bheti — meaning community, land, and home. “Steps are being taken to protect our people and chart a secure future,” he said, without elaborating on the specifics of the proposed laws.

'We have to keep the Miyas under pressure'

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for sustained action to maintain demographic balance in the state. “We have to keep the Miyas under pressure, and if that can be done for a sustained period, the situation will improve,” he remarked.

Historical context and political reactions

The term Miya has historically been used as a pejorative label for Bengali-origin Muslims in Assam, often associated with allegations of illegal migration from Bangladesh. However, in recent years, several community members have reclaimed the term as a form of resistance and identity assertion.

Sarma accused previous Congress governments of encouraging illegal settlements and demographic changes through vote-bank politics. His comments echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement during his visit to Assam, where he alleged that Congress had supported infiltrators for electoral gains, resulting in a “demographic challenge” for the state.