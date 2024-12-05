Assam Cabinet expansion on December 7, four new ministers to be inducted | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Cabinet expansion: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (December 5) said the cabinet will occur on December 7 by inducting four ministers. The expansion will increase the total number of members in the Council of Ministers to 20.

Who will be sworn in as ministers?

Prasanta Phookan, MLA

Kaushik Rai, MLA

Krishnendu Paul, MLA

Rupesh Goala, MLA

All members of the council are BJP legislators. The current cabinet, led by the Chief Minister, includes a 16-member council of ministers.

Swearing-in at 12 pm on Dec 7

Chief Minister Sarma said that the MLAs will be sworn in as ministers in the Cabinet on December 7 at 12 pm.

"Happy to share that the following colleagues will be sworn in as ministers in our cabinet on 7th December at 12 PM. 1. Shri Prasanta Phookan, MLA 2. Shri Kaushik Rai, MLA 3. Shri Krishnendu Paul, MLA 4. Shri Rupesh Goala, MLA. My best wishes to each of them!" Sarma wrote on X.

Also Read: Beef will not be served in any restaurant or hotel in THIS Indian state: Details

Also Read: Manipur: Arms, ammunition recovered during search operation from Thoubal district