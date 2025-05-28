Covid-19: Arunachal Pradesh reports first case of coronavirus, pregnant woman tests positive Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh: A 34-year-old pregnant woman had initially tested positive through a Rapid Antigen Test on Monday after complaining of fever and mild cough.

Itanagar:

Arunachal Pradesh has reported its first Covid-19 case of the current wave, a senior health department official said on Wednesday (May 28). State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said a mother and daughter tested positive for the infection through the RT-PCR test on Tuesday (May 27). A 34-year-old pregnant woman had initially tested positive through a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) here on Monday after complaining of fever and mild cough.

“We conducted the RT-PCR test on Tuesday to confirm the infection, and it came back positive,” Jampa said, adding, she had arrived in Itanagar from Bengaluru on May 13.

The woman’s 53-year-old mother also tested positive for Covid-19 via the RT-PCR test, but she remains asymptomatic, the official said. The pregnant woman is undergoing treatment in hospital, while her mother has been kept in isolation.

Jampa urged people not to panic, stating that the new strain is not as severe as the previous variants.

“The health department is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions to prevent further spread of the virus,” he said.

He also said a detailed public health advisory will be issued soon after consultation with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi.