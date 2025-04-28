Arunachal Pradesh: Kidnapped civilian rescued, three NSCN (KYA) cadres killed in security operation Security forces rescued one construction worker on Sunday after two were kidnapped from Pangchao in Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh, on April 25. A joint operation by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles on April 27 led to a firefight, in which three NSCN (KYA) cadres were killed.

Itanagar:

Security forces rescued one construction worker on Sunday after two workers were kidnapped from the Pangchao area of Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh, the Defence PRO for Manipur, Nagaland, and South Arunachal said in a press release.

The two workers were abducted on the night of April 25 from the general area of Pangchao. Acting on specific intelligence, troops of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles launched a joint operation in the area on April 27. During the operation, contact was established with the kidnappers, and three cadres of the NSCN (KYA) group were killed in the ensuing firefight.

In a post on X, the Defence PRO said, “Indian Army and Assam Rifles launched an operation on 27 Apr 2025 to rescue 2 construction workers, kidnapped on Apr 25 from Pangchao, Longding, Arunachal Pradesh. 3 cadres neutralised & 4 weapons with ammunition recovered. 1 worker rescued. Ops in progress.”

During the operation, four automatic weapons, ammunition, and other war-like stores were recovered. While one construction worker was successfully rescued, the search for the second abducted worker is ongoing.