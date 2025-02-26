Zelenskyy, Putin offer lucrative deals to US: Trump likely to emerge 'victorious' in Russia vs Ukraine US President Donald Trump is likely to be the biggest gainer in the Russia-Ukraine conflict as both countries are offering lucrative deals to the US as the Ukraine peace process in underway.

Trump likely to meet Zelenskyy: After assuming the presidency, US President Donald Trump has moved fast to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as promised in his election campaign. In his bid to facilitate the cessation of hostilities between Moscow and Kyiv, Trump has taken a hard stance against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a "dictator without elections" and blaming his country for starting the war with Russia.

Simultaneously, he has gravitated towards Moscow, which is a clear departure from the previous dispensation's policy of isolating Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Will Trump's tough stance on Ukraine pay off?

The tough stance on Ukraine seems to have paid off for the US, as Ukraine and the US have reportedly reached an agreement on a framework for a broad economic deal that would include access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals.

The agreement is likely to be signed on Friday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to travel to the US to meet President Donald Trump.

While speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he'd heard that Zelenskyy was coming and added that “it's okay with me, if he'd like to, and he would like to sign it together with me.” Trump called it a big deal that could be worth a trillion dollars. "It could be whatever, but it's rare earths and other things."

The draft does not include a contentious Trump administration proposal to give the US USD 500 billion worth of profits from Ukraine's rare earth minerals as compensation for its wartime assistance to Kyiv,

However, the report that the US and Ukraine are likely to agree to a prospective deal that could see Ukraine agreeing to an exchange of its rare earth minerals for USD 350 billion, military equipment, and 'the right to fight on' is no less than a big breakthrough for Trump's policy on Ukraine.

Putin's offer to Trump

Additionally, Russian President Vladimir Putin has also made his intentions clear that American companies could do lucrative business deals in Russia. Putin, during an interview with Russian state television, went on to say that he was open to American help to mine rare earths in Russian-occupied Ukraine.

With both Russia and Ukraine coming up with their respective offers, one country that stands the chance to gain the most is the United States under President Trump.

Also Read | Zelenskyy likely to visit US: Will Ukraine agree to Trump's 'rare earth minerals' proposal?