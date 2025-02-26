Zelenskyy likely to visit US: Will Ukraine agree to Trump's 'rare earth minerals' proposal? Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to pay a visit to the United States and sign a deal with US President Donald Trump, agreeing to an exchange of its rare earth minerals for USD 350 billion.

Zelenskyy to visit US: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to be on his first US visit after US President Donald Trump made a comeback to the Oval Office in January this year. Zelenskyy's visit may see Ukraine signing a prospective deal, agreeing to an exchange of its rare earth minerals for USD 350 billion, military equipment, and 'the right to fight on,' media reports claim.

According to a Ukrainian official, the terms of the deal were agreed upon after "everything unacceptable was taken out of the text," with the deal likely to underscore how the agreement will contribute to Ukraine's security and peace.

While the details of the deal are yet unknown, one of the contentious points remains the demand from the Trump administration regarding a USD 500 billion share of Ukraine's rare earth and other minerals in exchange for the aid the US had already provided Kyiv. However, it was previously rejected by Zelensky.

In a statement, US President Trump said, "I hear that (Zelensky is) coming on Friday. Certainly, it's ok with me if he'd like to, and he would like to sign it together with me. And I understand that's a big deal, very big deal."

When Trump was asked what Ukraine would get from the mineral deal, he said, "USD 350 billion and lots of equipment, military equipment, and the right to fight on."

Speaking to reporters, Trump stressed that the US will be looking to future security for Ukraine as he added, "Later on, I don't think that's going to be a problem, Trump further said."

Trump also said that he spoke to Russia about it, adding, "They didn't seem to have a problem with it. So I think they understand once we do this, they're not going back in." However, the US has not yet confirmed whether the terms of the deal have been agreed upon.

Notably, the United States is trying to gain access to Ukraine's critical minerals as well as other resources as part of negotiations that seek to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In return, Kyiv has been asking for "security guarantees," implying future protection against "a possible future Russian invasion."

(With ANI inputs)