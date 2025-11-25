Zelenskyy optimistic as US-backed 28-point Ukraine peace plan revised to 19 points after Geneva talks While welcoming the changes, Zelenskyy emphasized that finalizing a comprehensive peace agreement remains challenging. He reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to peace and stated that the country would not be an obstacle to negotiations.

New Delhi:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed cautious optimism over a revised peace plan aimed at ending the war with Russia, following high-level negotiations in Geneva with the United States and European partners.

Ukraine has substantially modified the original US-backed 28-point peace plan, reportedly stripping out several of Russia’s most maximalist demands. The plan, initially met with strong resistance in Kyiv, has now been reduced to 19 points.

"Today our delegation returned from Geneva after negotiations with the American side and European partners. Now the list of necessary steps to end the war can become doable," Zelenskyy said. "As of now, after Geneva, there are fewer points – no longer 28 – and many of the right elements have been taken into account in this framework."

Zelenskyy optimistic as US-backed 28-point Ukraine peace plan revised to 19 points after Geneva talks

The Geneva talks were led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, and included European leaders who pushed for further modifications.

Kyiv stresses work remains

While welcoming the amendments, Zelenskyy emphasised that finalising a comprehensive peace agreement remains a challenge.

"Our team has reported on the new draft of steps, and this is indeed the right approach – I will discuss the sensitive issues with President Trump. Ukraine will never be an obstacle to peace – this is our principle, a shared principle, and millions of Ukrainians are counting on, and deserve, a dignified peace," he said.

Zelenskyy added that Ukrainian officials would continue working swiftly to finalise the plan, emphasising that global support and constructive engagement from the US were critical to progress.

US pressure on Ukraine during talks

According to senior officials, the United States pressed Ukraine to accept its proposals, even as Kyiv protested that the original plan conceded too much to Moscow. While Washington did not directly threaten aid cuts, Ukraine recognized that refusing the plan could jeopardize support.

Although pressure eased during the Geneva meeting, a senior official noted that “overall pressure” to reach an agreement remained high.

Key Changes in the Peace Plan

The revised framework addressed Kyiv’s main concerns. European leaders helped remove provisions that would have required Ukraine to cede territory in Donbas, limit its armed forces, or grant blanket amnesty for Russian war crimes. Language barring NATO membership was also eliminated.

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz described the latest draft as “significantly modified,” while former US President Donald Trump indicated openness to the new direction, saying that “something good may be coming.”

The White House confirmed that the Trump administration and Kyiv had reached an agreement on most provisions of the US plan, though no meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy is scheduled this week.

Zelenskyy reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to peace. “We will do everything for this, and we are ready to work as quickly as possible,” he said, stressing that the goal is a “dignified peace” that respects the country’s sovereignty and security.