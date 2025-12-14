Zelenskyy offers to drop NATO bid for security guarantees, rules out ceding territory to Russia Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed readiness to abandon Ukraine's NATO membership bid if strong Western security guarantees are offered. However, he has firmly rejected any territorial compromise with Russia as peace talks begin in Berlin.

Berlin:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said he is ready to drop Ukraine's bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) if the West provides firm security guarantees. However, he firmly rejected any proposal that involves Ukraine ceding territory to Russia, as he arrived in Berlin for high-level talks aimed at ending the war. Zelenskyy reached the German Chancellery ahead of discussions with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The meetings are part of a broader diplomatic engagement involving Ukrainian, American and European officials seeking a pathway to peace.

Security guarantees must match NATO standards

Responding to questions from journalists in audio clips shared on a WhatsApp group before the talks, Zelenskyy said that since the US and some European nations have rejected Ukraine's NATO membership bid, Kyiv now expects alternative guarantees similar to those provided to NATO members. "These security guarantees are an opportunity to prevent another wave of Russian aggression...And this is already a compromise on our part," he said.

Legally binding assurances sought by Kyiv

Zelenskyy stressed that any security guarantees must be legally binding and backed by the US Congress. He said he was awaiting feedback from his team following a meeting between Ukrainian and US military officials in Stuttgart, Germany. He also said he would meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and possibly other European leaders later in the day. Washington has been attempting to bridge gaps between Kyiv and Moscow as President Trump pushes for a swift end to the conflict. However, major hurdles remain, particularly over Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, most of which is under Russian occupation.

Kyiv rejects demilitarised zone proposal

Zelenskyy said the US had suggested that Ukraine withdraw from Donetsk to create a demilitarised free economic zone, a proposal he rejected outright. "I do not consider this fair, because who will manage this economic zone?" he said. "If Ukrainian troops withdraw 5-10 kilometres, for example, then why do Russian troops not withdraw deeper into the occupied territories by the same distance?" Calling the issue "very sensitive", Zelenskyy insisted that freezing positions along the current line of contact was the fairest option.

Russia signals resistance to compromise

Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said Russian police and national guard units would remain in parts of Donetsk even if it becomes a demilitarised zone. He warned that reaching a compromise could take time and criticised proposed changes made by Ukraine and its European allies. "The Americans know and understand our position," Ushakov said.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Europe can no longer rely on the era of Pax Americana and warned that Putin seeks to redraw Europe’s borders. He said that if Ukraine falls, Russia will not stop there. Moscow has denied any intention to attack other European countries.

Russia and Ukraine continue aerial attacks

Even as diplomacy intensifies, fighting continues on the ground. Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched ballistic missiles and 138 drones overnight, with strikes recorded at six locations. Zelenskyy said hundreds of thousands of families remain without power following recent attacks. Russia’s Defence Ministry said its air defences intercepted 235 Ukrainian drones, while regional officials reported drone strikes, injuries and fires in Belgorod, Volgograd and Krasnodar regions.

