Zelenskyy calls for creation of 'armed forces of Europe' to counter Russia, says 'the time has come'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday pitched his idea of the creation of the “armed forces of Europe”, as he stressed its indispensability saying, "The time has come." He backed the idea with the assertion that his country's fight against Russia has proved that a foundation for it already exists. He cautioned Europe as he hinted that Europe cannot rule out the possibility that the US might say no to the continent on issues that potentially threaten it.

Zelenskyy noted that many leaders have long spoken about how Europe needs its own military, adding, "America might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it." The Ukrainian President, who was addressing the Munich Security Conference, said, “I really believe that time has come. The armed forces of Europe must be created."

Zelenskyy floats his idea of “armed forces of Europe” as US President Donald Trump continues to push Europe to increase its military spending. Notably, only 23 of NATO's 32 member nations are hitting the Western military alliance's target of spending 2 per cent of the nation's GDP on defence.