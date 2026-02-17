'You won't be able to eliminate Iran': Khamenei dares Trump as nuclear talks with US begin in Geneva

Tehran:

As the second round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States got underway in Geneva, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei challenged US President Donald Trump to destroy Iran and said the 'strongest military force in the world' could be struck "so hard that it cannot get up again".

Ahead of the talks, President Trump had expressed optimism, saying he believed Iran was interested in reaching an agreement. However, Khamenei struck a sharply different tone, using a series of four consecutive posts on X to criticise American military power and warn Washington over its growing military presence near Iran.

'You, too, will not be able to do this': Khamenei

In a series of posts on X, Khamenei said, "The US President keeps saying that they have the strongest military force in the world. The strongest military force in the world may at times be struck so hard that it cannot get up again."

Addressing increased American naval deployments in the region, the Iranian leader suggested that US military hardware remains vulnerable. "The Americans constantly say that they’ve sent a warship toward Iran. Of course, a warship is a dangerous piece of military hardware. However, more dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea," he said.

Referring to Trump's past remarks about sustained US pressure on Tehran, Khamenei wrote, “The US President has said that for 47 years, the United States hasn't been able to eliminate the Islamic Republic. That is a good confession. I say, 'You, too, will not be able to do this'."

US-Iran talks resume

The remarks came as representatives from the United States and Iran initiated a new round of indirect talks aimed at resolving the long-standing nuclear dispute between the two nations.

According to a report by CNN, senior American representatives, including US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are scheduled to hold discussions with Iranian authorities in Geneva today. The talks are being conducted indirectly, with intermediaries facilitating communication between the two sides.

Earlier, US President Trump said he would be involved "indirectly" in Tuesday's high-stakes nuclear talks. He suggested that Tehran had learned from past confrontations and may now be more inclined to negotiate.

"I don’t think they want the consequences of not making a deal," Trump said, recalling that the US had previously carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. "We could have had a deal instead of sending the B-2s in to knock out their nuclear potential. And we had to send the B-2s. I hope they’re going to be more reasonable."

The first round of these indirect talks was held on February 6 in Oman, a sultanate on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula. That meeting followed strict protocols to ensure no direct contact between American and Iranian officials. SUVs bearing the American flag reportedly entered the palace venue only after it appeared that Iranian officials had already departed. The exact arrangements and format for Tuesday’s round of negotiations, however, remained unclear.

