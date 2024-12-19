Yearender 2024: From Sunita Williams to Vinesh Phogat, women who made global headlines

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sunita Williams

From Sunita Williams to Vinesh Phogat, some of the Indian women have made global headlines in 2024. They broke barriers by overcoming countless challenges and made a name for themselves on the global platform. These extraordinary women have emerged as trailblazers in their respective fields. With unmatched talent, relentless determination, and remarkable resilience, these amazing women have achieved incredible milestones in their life this year. Check these five powerful women who dominated the headlines in 2024.

Sunita Williams

A household name to everyone across the globe, Sunita Williams is a retired Navy helicopter pilot and a former record holder for the most spacewalks by a woman. She has also made history in 2007 as the first person to run a marathon in space. Sunita Williams this year embarked on an eight-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Boeing Starliner spacecraft on June 5, 2024. However, some of th3e technical issues extended her mission to eight months, with her return to Earth now scheduled for February 2025.

Vinesh Phogat

One of India's most accomplished wrestlers and a three-time Olympian, Vinesh Phogat has long been vocal against gender inequality in sports. With an illustrious career including medals at the World Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games, Vinesh Phogat has made a name in history this year by becoming the first Indian female wrestler to reach an Olympic final.

Swati Maliwal

Popularly known as the 'Lady Singham of Delhi, Swati Maliwal has shown unwavering determination in her fight for justice, taking on Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken - these three words are perfect to describe the boldness of Swati Maliwal in the way she fought for justice. She made headlines this year by accusing Kumar of physical assault, detailing in her FIR that he had slapped, dragged, and kicked her in the chest.

Nancy Tyagi

Delhi-based fashion influencer Nancy Tyagimade headline this year with her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. A self-taught fashion designer and content creator from Uttar Pradesh, she captured global attention by showcasing her self-stitched, avant-garde creations at the 77th edition of the prestigious event.

Gisele Pelicot

This year, Gisèle Pelicot captured global attention in recent weeks, yet even these words feel insufficient to encapsulate her courage. Her success story is both harrowing and extraordinary. Her husband, Dominique Pelicot, stands accused of drugging her meals and bringing men he met online into their home to assault her while she was unconscious.