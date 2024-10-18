Yahya Sinwar killed in Israeli strike, confirms Hamas after calling it 'fake news'

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Yahya Sinwar.

Hamas has confirmed the death of its leader, Yahya Sinwar, following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, reversing earlier claims that his demise was "fake news." This airstrike is part of Israel's ongoing military campaign amid escalating tensions in the region.

In its announcement, Hamas lauded Sinwar as a "heroic martyr" who confronted Israeli forces on the battlefield. The group emphasized that the hostages taken from Israel during the conflict will not be released until there is a cease-fire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. Khalil al-Hayya, Sinwar's deputy, stated, “Those prisoners will not return to you before the end of the aggression on Gaza and the withdrawal from Gaza.”

The airstrike that resulted in Sinwar's death was reported to occur during what seemed to be a chance encounter with Israeli troops. The Israeli military circulated a video purportedly showing Sinwar in his final moments, injured and covered in dust, as he attempted to resist an approaching drone.

Sinwar’s death may shift the dynamics of the ongoing Gaza conflict as Israel continues to launch offensives against both Hamas and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah has been actively firing rockets into Israel since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war.

Israel views the elimination of Sinwar as a crucial military objective, part of its broader strategy to dismantle Hamas politically in Gaza. Photos from the scene showed a body resembling Sinwar's, indicating he suffered a severe head wound.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Sinwar's killing and asserted that the military campaign against Hamas is not over. This development has sparked hopes among both Israeli officials and Gazan residents for a potential de-escalation of the conflict.

Families of hostages still held in Gaza have called on the Israeli government to use Sinwar's death as leverage to renew negotiations for their release. Approximately 100 hostages remain, with at least 30 confirmed dead according to Israeli sources.

Iran's mission to the United Nations commemorated Sinwar, asserting he died honorably in battle. The statement contrasted Sinwar’s death with that of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein, highlighting Sinwar's position as a figure of resistance.

As the situation unfolds, Hezbollah has announced the deployment of new precision-guided missiles and explosive drones in its operations against Israel. Their recent statements indicated a shift to more aggressive tactics, including missile strikes deep within Israeli territory.

In response to ongoing threats from both Hezbollah and militant groups in Gaza, the Israeli military has bolstered its forces, activating additional reserve brigades to counter incursions and prepare for potential escalations.

Since the conflict erupted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, the violence has resulted in over 42,000 Palestinian deaths, with vast destruction in Gaza and a humanitarian crisis affecting approximately 90% of its 2.3 million residents. The international community continues to watch closely, hoping for a resolution to this protracted conflict.

(Inputs from AP)