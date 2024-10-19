Saturday, October 19, 2024
     
Yahya Sinwar's autopsy report reveals chilling details, bullet shot in head, finger severed for DNA

Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, who died due to a gunshot wound to the head and also bore further injuries, especially to his forearm, revealed the autopsy details overseen by Dr. Chen Kugel, director of Israel’s National Forensic Institute.

Published on: October 19, 2024 11:15 IST
Israel-Hamas
Image Source : REUTERS (FILE IMAGE) The deceased Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar

Yahya Sinwar, the 61-year-old leader of Hamas, was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to a doctor who conducted his autopsy. Dr. Chen Kugel, director of Israel’s national forensic institute, confirmed that Sinwar sustained several injuries before his death, including severe damage to his forearm. The injury, caused by shrapnel—possibly from a missile or tank shell—resulted in heavy bleeding.

Sinwar reportedly attempted to stop the bleeding using an electrical cord, but Dr. Kugel noted that it wouldn’t have worked due to the extent of the injuries. The autopsy was conducted 24 to 36 hours after Sinwar’s death, after which his body was handed over to the Israeli military. Its current location remains undisclosed.

Sinwar’s identity was confirmed through a DNA test. According to Dr. Kugel, Sinwar’s finger had been severed and sent for further testing. "After analyzing the DNA, we matched it with a profile created during his imprisonment, allowing for positive identification," he explained to CNN.

(More details will be added)

