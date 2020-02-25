World's oldest man dies at 112 in Japan

Image Source : GUINNESSWORLDRECORD.COM Chitetsu Watanabe

The world's oldest man, Chitetsu Watanabe, died at the age of 112 in Japan, a local official said on Tuesday. He died at a nursing home in the Japanese capital city, Tokyo. Watanabe died in less than two weeks after he was officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living man.

He was born on March 5, 1907, in Niigata, north of Tokyo and survived by his five children. In an interview, Watanabe revealed that the to longevity is to "not get angry and keep a smile on your face".

After Chitetsu Watanabe's demise, another Japanese citizen, Issaku Tomoe became the oldest man, who is 110 years old, according to Japenese media agency. However, it is not yet confirmed that Tomoe globally holds the title of the oldest living man after Watanabe.

Meanwhile, Japanese woman Kane Tanaka is the oldest living person. She is 117-year-old.

Japan is considered as the country of world's highest life expectancies and several Japanese people were named among the oldest humans to have ever lived.

The longest-living man on record, Jiroemon Kimura was also from Japan, who died soon after his 116th birthday in June 2013. While the oldest living human according to Guinness, Jeanne Louise Calment was from France, who died in 1997 at the age of 122.

