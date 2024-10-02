World leaders react to Iran's missile attack on Israel amid fear of full scale escalation

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles

Iran on Tuesday launched a massive attack on Israel with over 200 missiles, in what it called revenge on Ismail Haniyeh and Nasrallah's death. As many as 8 people have lost their lives in the strikes. Reacting to the attack, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei said that the blow of the uprising will become stronger. He took to X and said, "With God's help, the blows of the uprising front will become stronger and more painful on the worn and rotting body of the Zionist regime."

Meanwhile, Israel has pledged to retaliate and warned Tehran of a harsher response. PM Benjamin Netanyahu held a late-night Cabinet meeting regarding the attacks and said "Iran made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it."

“The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to retaliate against our enemies. We will adhere to the principle we have set: Whoever attacks us, we will attack them. This is true in every region we fight the Axis of Evil and it is true for Iran as well,” Netanyahu added.

'Totally unacceptable': Blinken

Meanwhile, world leaders also reacted to the attack on Israel. The US, which had warned of an imminent hit by Tehran, condemned the attack and extended full support to Tel Aviv. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the attack 'totally unacceptable'. Moreover, the White House warned Iran of severe consequences as Jake Sullivan said that the US will work with Israel to make that case.

France mobilised military

Condemning the attack, French PM Emmanuel Macron said that France has mobilised its military resources in the Middle East in a sign of its commitment to Israel's security. He also reiterated France's demand that Hezbollah cease its terrorist actions against Israel and its population.

'Extremely dangerous escalation': Albanese

Australian PM Anthony Albanese called Iran's attack extremely dangerous escalation. In a post on X, he said, "Australia condemns Iran’s missile attack on Israel. This is an extremely dangerous escalation - Australia and the global community have been clear in our calls for de-escalation. Further hostilities put civilians at risk. We are monitoring the situation closely and encourage Australians in Israel to follow the advice of local authorities."

Fully support Israel: Frence Macron

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau called Iran's attack reckless and said, "Canada unequivocally condemns Iran's reckless attack against Israel. It puts innocent civilians at risk. We fully support Israel's right to defend itself against this attack. And, we repeat our call for de-escalation across the region, for the safety of all civilians."

UK's Starmer calls Netanyahu

UK PM Kier Starmer too condemned the attack. He was on the phone with Netanyahu when the attacks began on Tuesday. He reiterated the U.K.’s commitment to Israel’s security and the protection of civilians, but emphasised the importance of seeking cease-fires in Lebanon and Gaza, the prime minister’s office said in a readout of the call.

UN bids for urgent ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres resented the mounting tensions calling for an urgent need of ceasefire. Guterres said, "I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict, with escalation after escalation. This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire."

'Escalatory spiral must end now': EU Council Chief

EU Council Chief Charles Michel joined the other leaders in condemnation of the ballistic missile attack while emphasising the need for de-escalation. Talking to X, Michel said, “The deadly escalatory spiral in the Middle East must stop now. A regional war is in no one’s interest.”

Spain urges to ends violence

Reacting to the widening possibility of escalation to an all-time high, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez said, “The Spanish government condemns Iran’s attack against Israel and asks that the spiral of violence end.”

