9.8 crore Covid cases in world: Over 21 lakh dead, more than 7 crore recovered

Image Source : AP 9.8 crore Covid cases in world

With over 9.8 crore COVID-19 cases globally, the total number of fatalities due to coronavirus reached 21 lakh-mark on Friday. Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries also crossed the 7 crore-mark. A total of 98,089,877 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases have been reported so far, worldwide. Out of this 25,522,371 are active cases. 29,778 cases have been reported in the last few hours.

Meanwhile, the total number of fatalities stands at 2,100,404, with 1,932 new deaths. Globally, 70,467,102 Covid patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospitals till now.

The United States, India, Brazil, Russia, and the United Kingdom are among the top five countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases -- 25,196,086, 10,626,200, 8,699,814, 3,655,839, and 3,543,646 respectively.

Here is the list of the top 10 worst-hit COVID-19 countries:

