‘Won’t permit Sri Lanka territory to be used…’: President Dissanayake assures India over Chinese threat

In the assurance given to India by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, he declared that Sri Lanka would not permit its territory in any form to jeopardise the securities of India on December 16. This assurance was part of Dissanayake's first visit abroad to India since assuming the office where he had discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These talks mainly revolved around enhancing bilateral relations in the wake of rising concerns about China's increasing influence in the region.

As stated by Dissanayake, the relationship of Sri Lanka with India is likely to be such that any assurance given by Modi regarding the security interests of India would be viewed as a commitment by Colombo. In this regard, the two leaders further agreed on several areas of cooperation for expanding partnership such as defence and energy in a joint statement. There was also an understanding by them that they would expedite the conclusion of a defence cooperation agreement and enhance energy ties through electricity grid connectivity and multi-product petroleum pipelines.

At a time when the strategic initiatives undertaken by China in the region have raised alarm signals in New Delhi, then, Sri Lanka pledged to take care of the best interests of India. The coming at Hambantota port of the Chinese missile- and satellite-tracking vessel Yuan Wang in 2022 had already sparked a diplomatic tussle between the two countries. Alarm bells rang when China took a 99-year lease on Hambantota port after the Sri Lankan state was unable to repay its dues; it raised the question of the military presence of Beijing in the Indian Ocean.

In a sign of things to come, the country here promised that its territory, with its waters, will not be granted to any use, operation or activity undermining any regional peace and security, and the security of India. This sort of agreement indicates a major change in Sri Lanka's foreign policy: moving towards India as strategic competition has risen with China.

Both reiterated Modi and Dissanayake as the voices for ages-old cultural and historical ties binding both nations, with both leaders expressing hopes that their cooperation will bear fruit going forward, especially on defence and socio-economic development fronts.