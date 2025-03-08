Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. Women's Day Special: Indian woman ambassadors, high commissioners shaping India's foreign policy

Women's Day Special: Indian woman ambassadors, high commissioners shaping India's foreign policy

Women ambassadors have effectively represented India aboard and have been instrumental in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting cultural exchange.

Ministry of External Affairs
Ministry of External Affairs Image Source : File Photo
Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

India has a long history of promoting women to the top roles, whether in politics, diplomacy, sports, or science. Women ambassadors have effectively represented the nation and have excelled in their jobs. They have been instrumental in strengthening bilateral relations, promoting cultural exchange, and advancing India's interests internationally.

These ambassadors exhibit India's diplomatic prowess as they have gained immense experience and expertise in bolstering international cooperation.

Here's a list of distinguished ambassadors who are currently representing India in various countries across the world. 

Country of posting Name Designation
Algeria Swati Vijay Kulkarni Ambassador
Armenia Nilakshi Saha Sinha Ambassador
Italy Vani Rao Ambassador
Latvia Namrata S. Kumar Ambassador
Romania Manika Jain Ambassador
Turkmenistan Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat Ambassador
Tunisia Devyani Uttam Khobragade Ambassador
Chile Abhilasha Joshi Ambassador
New Zealand Neeta Bhushan Ambassador

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Womens Day 2025 Indian Ambassador High Commissioner
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\