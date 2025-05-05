Will Pakistan rely on Chinese weapons in war with India? Full list of Islamabad's military equipment After the Pahalgam terror attack, the Pakistani Army is afraid of another surgical strike. Pakistan is preparing to fight a war against India with the help of unreliable weapons given by China.

New Delhi:

India is preparing to retaliate for the Pahalgam terrorist attack, with all three branches of its military, Army, Navy, and Air Force, actively preparing for action. Pakistan is reportedly in a state of panic over India's potential response. To counter this, Pakistan has deployed JF-17 jets along its border with India, with confirmed reports of their presence at the Sargodha and Mauripur airbases in Pakistan. Previously, Pakistan had stationed F-16 fighter jets at these bases, but they have now been moved to the Pasni airbase near Gwadar. This shift is due to Pakistan's concern that India's S-400 defense system could target and destroy its F-16 jets. As a result, Pakistan has replaced the F-16 with JF-17, which it bought from China.

Where is Sargodha airbase?

Sargodha, the largest and most crucial airbase in Pakistan, is located near the Kirana Hills along the Chenab River in the Punjab province. Previously, Pakistan had concealed its top fighter jet, the F-16, at this base. However, the F-16 has now been replaced by the Chinese-made JF-17. India TV has obtained exclusive satellite images showing the deployment of the JF-17 at Sargodha. These images provide India with precise intelligence about Pakistan's fighter jets, and India can strike them at any moment if necessary, with the capability to destroy them in seconds.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Images from Sargodha airbase

JF-17 deployed in Karachi

India not only possesses satellite images of Pakistan's Sargodha airbase but also has exclusive pictures of the fighter jets stationed at Karachi airbase. The JF-17 fighter jet has also been deployed at Mauripur airbase in Karachi, located in Sindh province. India TV has obtained these exclusive images, which clearly show the fighter jets parked in the hangars at Mauripur Airbase. While Pakistan previously stationed American-made F-16 jets at this base, they have now replaced them with the Chinese-made JF-17.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Images from Karachi airbase

Pakistan rely on Chinese weapons

If a conflict were to arise, Pakistan would likely rely heavily on Chinese-made weapons. A significant portion of the Pakistan Air Force's arsenal against India is sourced from China. One key acquisition is the JF-17 Thunder fighter jet, which Pakistan bought from China as a counter to India's Rafale jets. Additionally, Pakistan has received the Chinese-made F-7PG Skybolt fighter jet, which is based on Russia's MiG-21 and has been a part of Pakistan's fleet for years. China has also supplied Pakistan with the K-8 Karakoram trainer aircraft.

In terms of unmanned systems, Pakistan has acquired the Wing Loong II UAV, an armed drone, as well as the CH-4 UAV, which is also an unmanned aerial vehicle. For missile capabilities, Pakistan uses the Chinese SD-10 (PL-12) air-to-air missile in its JF-17 fleet. Additionally, Pakistan possesses short-range air-to-air missiles like the PL-5, PL-8, and PL-9C, all of which are of Chinese origin. China has further equipped Pakistan with the CM-400AKG, an air-to-air anti-ship missile, and the C-802AK, a cruise missile designed for air-to-surface strikes.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Pakistan weapons

Pakistan Air Force (PAF): Chinese weapons and equipment

JF-17 Thunder – Multi-role combat aircraft (jointly developed by Pakistan and China)

F-7PG Skybolt – Chinese version of MiG-21 used by PAF

K-8 Karakorum – Jet trainer aircraft (co-developed)

Wing Loong II UAV – Armed drone (Chinese-origin)

CH-4 UAV – Unmanned combat aerial vehicle

SD-10 (PL-12) – Air-to-air missile (used with JF-17)

PL-5, PL-8, PL-9C – Short-range air-to-air missiles

CM-400AKG – Air-launched anti-ship missile

C-802AK – Air-launched cruise missile

WS-13 engine – Chinese jet engine for JF-17 (alternative to Russian RD-93)

Pakistan Army: Chinese weapons and equipment

VT-4 Main Battle Tank – Third-generation Chinese tank

Type 59, Type 69, Type 85-IIAP Tanks – Earlier Chinese tank models

SH-15 Howitzer – 155mm truck-mounted artillery system

A-100 Multiple Rocket Launcher System

LY-80 (HQ-16) – Medium-range surface-to-air missile system

HJ-8 and HJ-10 ATGMs – Anti-tank guided missiles

Type 85 APC – Armored personnel carrier

FN-6 MANPADS – Man-portable air defense systems

KJ-2000 Radar System (support/ground) – Limited deployment reported

Norinco radar and optical fire control systems

Pakistan Navy: Chinese weapons and equipment

F-22P Zulfiquar-class Frigates – Based on Chinese Type 053H3

Type 054A/P Frigates – Modern guided-missile frigates (recent induction)

Hangor-class Submarines (Type 039A/041 Yuan-class) – AIP submarines under construction/delivery

C-802 Anti-Ship Missiles – Deployed on ships and aircraft

LY-60N Naval SAM – Naval air defense missile system

Harbin Z-9EC Helicopters – Shipborne anti-submarine helicopters

YJ-62 Anti-Ship Missile – Likely on Type 054A/P frigates

CM-302 Missile – Supersonic anti-ship missile (potentially deployed or in procurement)

SR2410C radar system – Used in modern Chinese frigates

Combat management systems – Integrated with Chinese platforms

