Will Pakistan rely on Chinese weapons in war with India? Full list of Islamabad's military equipment

India is preparing to retaliate for the Pahalgam terrorist attack, with all three branches of its military, Army, Navy, and Air Force, actively preparing for action. Pakistan is reportedly in a state of panic over India's potential response. To counter this, Pakistan has deployed JF-17 jets along its border with India, with confirmed reports of their presence at the Sargodha and Mauripur airbases in Pakistan. Previously, Pakistan had stationed F-16 fighter jets at these bases, but they have now been moved to the Pasni airbase near Gwadar. This shift is due to Pakistan's concern that India's S-400 defense system could target and destroy its F-16 jets. As a result, Pakistan has replaced the F-16 with JF-17, which it bought from China.
Where is Sargodha airbase?
Sargodha, the largest and most crucial airbase in Pakistan, is located near the Kirana Hills along the Chenab River in the Punjab province. Previously, Pakistan had concealed its top fighter jet, the F-16, at this base. However, the F-16 has now been replaced by the Chinese-made JF-17. India TV has obtained exclusive satellite images showing the deployment of the JF-17 at Sargodha. These images provide India with precise intelligence about Pakistan's fighter jets, and India can strike them at any moment if necessary, with the capability to destroy them in seconds.
JF-17 deployed in Karachi
India not only possesses satellite images of Pakistan's Sargodha airbase but also has exclusive pictures of the fighter jets stationed at Karachi airbase. The JF-17 fighter jet has also been deployed at Mauripur airbase in Karachi, located in Sindh province. India TV has obtained these exclusive images, which clearly show the fighter jets parked in the hangars at Mauripur Airbase. While Pakistan previously stationed American-made F-16 jets at this base, they have now replaced them with the Chinese-made JF-17.
Pakistan rely on Chinese weapons
If a conflict were to arise, Pakistan would likely rely heavily on Chinese-made weapons. A significant portion of the Pakistan Air Force's arsenal against India is sourced from China. One key acquisition is the JF-17 Thunder fighter jet, which Pakistan bought from China as a counter to India's Rafale jets. Additionally, Pakistan has received the Chinese-made F-7PG Skybolt fighter jet, which is based on Russia's MiG-21 and has been a part of Pakistan's fleet for years. China has also supplied Pakistan with the K-8 Karakoram trainer aircraft.
In terms of unmanned systems, Pakistan has acquired the Wing Loong II UAV, an armed drone, as well as the CH-4 UAV, which is also an unmanned aerial vehicle. For missile capabilities, Pakistan uses the Chinese SD-10 (PL-12) air-to-air missile in its JF-17 fleet. Additionally, Pakistan possesses short-range air-to-air missiles like the PL-5, PL-8, and PL-9C, all of which are of Chinese origin. China has further equipped Pakistan with the CM-400AKG, an air-to-air anti-ship missile, and the C-802AK, a cruise missile designed for air-to-surface strikes.
Pakistan Air Force (PAF): Chinese weapons and equipment
- JF-17 Thunder – Multi-role combat aircraft (jointly developed by Pakistan and China)
- F-7PG Skybolt – Chinese version of MiG-21 used by PAF
- K-8 Karakorum – Jet trainer aircraft (co-developed)
- Wing Loong II UAV – Armed drone (Chinese-origin)
- CH-4 UAV – Unmanned combat aerial vehicle
- SD-10 (PL-12) – Air-to-air missile (used with JF-17)
- PL-5, PL-8, PL-9C – Short-range air-to-air missiles
- CM-400AKG – Air-launched anti-ship missile
- C-802AK – Air-launched cruise missile
- WS-13 engine – Chinese jet engine for JF-17 (alternative to Russian RD-93)
Pakistan Army: Chinese weapons and equipment
- VT-4 Main Battle Tank – Third-generation Chinese tank
- Type 59, Type 69, Type 85-IIAP Tanks – Earlier Chinese tank models
- SH-15 Howitzer – 155mm truck-mounted artillery system
- A-100 Multiple Rocket Launcher System
- LY-80 (HQ-16) – Medium-range surface-to-air missile system
- HJ-8 and HJ-10 ATGMs – Anti-tank guided missiles
- Type 85 APC – Armored personnel carrier
- FN-6 MANPADS – Man-portable air defense systems
- KJ-2000 Radar System (support/ground) – Limited deployment reported
- Norinco radar and optical fire control systems
Pakistan Navy: Chinese weapons and equipment
- F-22P Zulfiquar-class Frigates – Based on Chinese Type 053H3
- Type 054A/P Frigates – Modern guided-missile frigates (recent induction)
- Hangor-class Submarines (Type 039A/041 Yuan-class) – AIP submarines under construction/delivery
- C-802 Anti-Ship Missiles – Deployed on ships and aircraft
- LY-60N Naval SAM – Naval air defense missile system
- Harbin Z-9EC Helicopters – Shipborne anti-submarine helicopters
- YJ-62 Anti-Ship Missile – Likely on Type 054A/P frigates
- CM-302 Missile – Supersonic anti-ship missile (potentially deployed or in procurement)
- SR2410C radar system – Used in modern Chinese frigates
- Combat management systems – Integrated with Chinese platforms
