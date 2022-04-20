WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the US, orders British judge

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Highlights If extradited, he will face trial in US on charges related to publication of classified documents

However, the move doesn't exhaust the legal options for Julian Assange in the UK

He can appeal in High Court if his extradition is approved by Interior Minister Priti Patel

A British judge on Wednesday formally approved the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. The case will now go to Britain's interior minister for a decision, and the WikiLeaks founder still has legal avenues of appeal.

The order comes after the UK Supreme Court last month refused Assange permission to appeal against a lower court's ruling that he could be extradited.

A judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court issued the order in a brief hearing. Home Secretary Priti Patel will decide whether to grant the extradition.

The move doesn't exhaust the legal options for Assange, who has sought for years to avoid a trial in the US on charges related to WikiLeaks' publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago. His lawyers have four weeks to make submissions to Patel, and can also seek to appeal to the High Court.

