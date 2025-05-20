WHO members adopt historic pandemic agreement in wake of COVID-19 | Things to know WHO member states have adopted the first-ever Pandemic Agreement by consensus at the 78th World Health Assembly. Prompted by the global failures during COVID-19, the agreement aims to strengthen international cooperation in pandemic preparedness, prevention, and response.

New Delhi:

Member states of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday adopted by consensus the first-ever Pandemic Agreement, a global treaty aimed at ensuring more effective and equitable responses to future health emergencies. The decision, taken at the 78th World Health Assembly, marks the culmination of over three years of negotiations launched in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. “This landmark decision is a victory for public health, science, and multilateral action,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “It reflects the collective commitment of our Member States to protect the world from future pandemics.”

The agreement, shaped by the global community's experience during COVID-19, sets out principles and strategies for international coordination in pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response. It aims to correct the gaps seen in the COVID response and reinforce global health systems.

At the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the assembly, stating: “The health of the world depends on how well we care for the most vulnerable. The Global South is particularly impacted by health challenges. India's approach offers replicable, scalable, and sustainable models. We would be happy to share our learnings and best practices with the world, especially the Global South.”

New system to ensure fair sharing of virus samples and benefits

As part of the implementation, the agreement introduces a Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system to be negotiated through an Intergovernmental Working Group. The PABS system will ensure that countries sharing virus samples are guaranteed access to resulting medical products, such as tests, treatments, and vaccines.

Pharma firms to reserve 20% of pandemic tools for equitable access

Under the PABS system, pharmaceutical manufacturers will be required to provide the WHO with rapid access to 20% of their real-time production of effective pandemic-related health products. This allocation is intended to improve access to critical tools for all countries, especially during the early stages of a pandemic.

Implementation to focus on needs of developing nations

Distribution of vaccines and other tools will be guided by public health needs, with particular emphasis on equitable access for developing countries. This aims to avoid the disparities witnessed during COVID-19 when low-income nations struggled to secure essential medical supplies.

“Governments from all corners of the world came together with urgency and resolve to negotiate this agreement,” said Teodoro Herbosa, president of the current World Health Assembly. “Now, with its adoption, we must act just as urgently to implement its promises and protect future generations.”

(With inputs from AP)