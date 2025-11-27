Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal? The Afghan national identified in Washington DC shooting near White House Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser described the attack as a "targeted shooting," while FBI Director Kash Patel said the incident will be prosecuted at federal level as it was an assault on federal officers. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the deployment of an additional 500 National Guards.

Washington:

Rahmanullah Lakanwal is a 29-year-old Afghan national identified as the suspected gunman in the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members near the White House in Washington, DC. He entered the United States during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 under the Operation Allies Welcome resettlement program. Lakanwal was resettled in Bellingham, Washington, before the incident. Authorities say he acted alone in the brazen attack and has not disclosed a motive.

Details of the shooting incident

The shooting occurred near the Farragut West Metro Station in Northwest DC at around 2:15 pm. Lakanwal waited before rounding a corner and opened fire, striking one female guard in the chest and then the head. He then fired at a second guard until a third nearby National Guard member intervened, shooting and subduing Lakanwal. Both guards are in critical condition, while Lakanwal was shot multiple times and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reactions and government response

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser described the attack as a "targeted shooting," while FBI Director Kash Patel said the incident will be prosecuted at the federal level as it was an assault on federal officers. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the deployment of an additional 500 National Guard troops to Washington following the incident. Currently, about 2,400 National Guard troops, including local DC guards and members from eight states, patrol the capital as part of a crackdown on crime ordered by the Trump administration.

Political and security context

The presence of National Guard troops in Washington has been controversial, with supporters praising the stabilisation of crime-affected neighborhoods, while critics warn that prolonged deployment blurs the lines between military and civilian policing. The deployment is extended through summer 2026 amid ongoing public policy debate.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal’s attack near the seat of US power has intensified scrutiny on refugee vetting and the security challenges linked to recent resettlement programs for Afghan migrants President Trump has demanded a reinvestigation of refugee admissions following the attack.