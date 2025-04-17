Who is Chinmay Deore? Indian student who filed lawsuit against Trump administration for possible deportation The students claimed that their student immigration status in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) was illegally terminated "without sufficient notice and explanation".

New Delhi:

Four students at Michigan public universities in the US, including one Indian, have filed a lawsuit against their possible deportation after their student immigration status was terminated “unlawfully”. Chinmay Deore from India, Xiangyun Bu and Qiuyi Yang from China, and Yogesh Joshi from Nepal filed the lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and immigration officials.

The students claimed that their student immigration status in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) was illegally terminated "without sufficient notice and explanation". SELVIS is a database that tracks information about nonimmigrant students and exchange visitors in the US.

Who is Chinmay Deore?

Deore first entered the United States with his family on an H-4 dependent visa in 2004. He and his family left the country in 2008 and returned in 2014. After completing his high school in Michigan, the 21-year-old enrolled at Wayne State University and has been pursuing a computer science degree there since August 2021.

Deore in May 2022 lawfully applied for and was granted permission to transition to F-1 student status when he was ageing out of his H-4 status. Deore anticipates completing his course of study and graduating in May 2025, and at present lives with his immediate family in Canton.