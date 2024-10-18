Who could be next Hamas leader after Yahya Sinwar? Check list of probable names

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS (FILE IMAGE) Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

With the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar yesterday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), operating on the ground in Gaza, have dealt another significant blow to the terrorist group. This comes amid a series of high-profile assassinations of Hamas leaders in recent months. Sinwar’s death, although reportedly a chance encounter rather than a result of intelligence efforts, raises significant questions about the future leadership of Hamas as the conflict in Gaza intensifies.

Several high-ranking Hamas figures are being considered as possible successors to Sinwar. Check list below:

Mahmoud al-Zahar: A founding member of Hamas, al-Zahar is seen as a leading candidate to assume Sinwar’s position. Known for his hardline stance against Israel, al-Zahar has been instrumental in shaping Hamas’s militant resistance and governance strategies in Gaza.

Mohammed Sinwar: Yahya Sinwar’s brother, Mohammed, is also a key figure in Hamas's military wing and is expected to maintain continuity in the group's militant approach. Like his brother, Mohammed is a hardliner and has survived numerous assassination attempts.

Mousa Abu Marzouk: A senior member of Hamas's political bureau, Abu Marzouk helped establish the group and has played a crucial role in its financial and organizational operations. Despite spending much of his time in exile, his deep connections to Hamas make him a strong contender for leadership.

Khalil al-Hayya: Based in Qatar, al-Hayya played a central role in past ceasefire negotiations. His leadership could signal a more diplomatic approach for Hamas, as he is experienced in high-level talks and has survived an Israeli airstrike.

Khaled Mashal: Mashal, who led Hamas from 2006 to 2017, remains influential despite strained relations with key factions. His leadership brought significant military and political achievements to Hamas, though his opposition to Syria’s Bashar al-Assad during the Syrian civil war created tensions with Iran, Hamas’s key backer.

