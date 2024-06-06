WHO confirms first human death from Bird Flu in Mexico

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO A federal agricultural inspector works on a sample to test for avian influenza virus at the Reference Laboratory of the World Organization for Animal Health in Campinas, Brazil.

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the first human death from bird flu in Mexico, where a 59-year-old individual with underlying health conditions succumbed to the virus in April. The source of exposure to the virus remains unknown. The deceased, a resident of the State of Mexico, had been hospitalised in Mexico City and died on April 24 after suffering from fever, shortness of breath, diarrhea, nausea, and general discomfort. The individual had chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes, which heightened the risk of severe influenza, as quoted by news agency Reuters.

Virus source and global context

WHO noted that while the source of this specific infection is unclear, A(H5N2) viruses have been detected in poultry in Mexico. This case marks the first laboratory-confirmed human infection with an influenza A(H5N2) virus worldwide and the first avian H5 virus infection reported in Mexico.

Risk assessment and Health Ministry statements

The WHO assessed the current risk of bird flu to the general population as low. Mexico's Health Ministry confirmed that there is no evidence of person-to-person transmission and that farms near the victim's residence have been monitored. Individuals in contact with the patient tested negative for bird flu.

Expert commentary and global monitoring

Andrew Pekosz, an influenza expert at Johns Hopkins University, emphasised the need for vigilance in monitoring such infections due to the potential for the virus to mutate and spread more easily among humans. Scientists remain alert to changes in the virus that could enhance its transmissibility among humans, as quoted by Reuters.

International context

While the strain in Mexico differs from the H5N1 strain affecting dairy cattle in the United States, both are H5 avian viruses. The U.S. has reported three human H5N1 infections among dairy farm workers. Australia also reported its first human case of A(H5N1) in May, alongside poultry cases of H7 bird flu in Victoria state.

The death in Mexico highlighted the ongoing need for rigorous monitoring and research to prevent potential human outbreaks of avian influenza.

Also read | US lawmaker's son steals the show with funny faces while his dad speaks on House floor I VIDEO