  US lawmaker's son steals the show with funny faces while his dad speaks on House floor I VIDEO

US lawmaker's son steals the show with funny faces while his dad speaks on House floor I VIDEO

Although viewers likely tuned in to hear the politician's words, their attention was undoubtedly drawn away from him as Guy sat behind, beaming widely and fixing his gaze on the C-SPAN camera, before escalating the situation even further.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Washington Updated on: June 05, 2024 18:40 IST
Tennessee Republican Rep. John Rose with his son, Guy
Image Source : @CSPAN/X Tennessee Republican Rep. John Rose with his son, Guy

Social media often features clips of passionate lawmakers delivering speeches on the House floor, but one particular clip gaining traction doesn't owe its popularity to the content of the remarks. Instead, the viral clip stars Tennessee Republican Representative John Rose, with the spotlight stolen by his 6-year-old son, Guy, and his antics.

During Rose's address to the US House of Representatives on Monday, where he criticized the trial and conviction of former President Donald Trump as a "terrible precedent" and "politically driven prosecution," viewers were less focused on the politician's words and more on the entertaining spectacle provided by Guy.

Positioned behind his father, Guy grinned widely at the camera, indulging in various playful gestures and expressions throughout the speech, much to the amusement of viewers.

The comical interruptions persisted, unbeknownst to the lawmaker, as Guy rolled his eyes, stuck out his tongue, made hand gestures, played with a green squish toy, and pulled off more humorous faces.

Rose later reflected on the humorous episode, quipping, "This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother," in a post on X accompanying the video.

As per Rose's website, Guy is his eldest child. Sadly, he and his wife, Chelsea, experienced the loss of "their expected son" Mack in November 2019 due to complications during pregnancy. Subsequently, they welcomed another son named Sam in March 2021.

