White House restructures National Security Council staff to align with Trump agenda

President Donald Trump speaks at a ball after his inauguration.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has sidelined about 160 career government employees temporarily assigned to the National Security Council (NSC), aligning the council's staff with President Donald Trump's agenda. The measure announced on Wednesday directs detailees—career employees on temporary duty—to work from home while the administration assesses the council's staffing needs.

The detailees were informed in an all-staff meeting that they would remain available to senior directors but would no longer report to the White House in person, according to Trump administration officials.

Focus on aligning staff with Trump's agenda

Waltz had indicated that he wanted to return federal employees retained from the Biden administration to their original federal jobs by Inauguration Day. Bringing that job back is part of a broader effort to ensure the NSC is staffed with individuals dedicated to advancing Trump's "America First" policies.

"This review aims to create a more efficient, flatter NSC," said an official. The administration has already begun bringing in talented personnel considered critical to Trump's national security goals, including those serving in their first term.

Detailees reassigned to home agencies

Many detailees have been informed that their assignments are coming to an early end. For instance, multiple staffers in the counterterrorism directorate were informed on Tuesday that they would return to their home agencies, such as the State Department, FBI, and CIA.

“These changes are necessary to ensure personnel are committed to implementing President Trump’s vision,” NSC spokesperson Brian Hughes said in a statement. “We are committed to protecting national security and ensuring the wise use of taxpayer dollars.”

Streamlining the NSC for Efficiency

The NSC, which provides national security and foreign policy advice to the president, has seen staffing changes across multiple administrations. By the end of this review, Waltz aims to establish a leaner and more focused council.

Since Trump’s return to office, the administration has emphasized efficiency and alignment with its priorities, marking a stark shift from previous leadership under President Joe Biden.

The sidelined detailees, many of whom are subject matter experts, typically serve one- to two-year assignments on loan from federal agencies. Their reassignments underscore the administration’s push to realign the NSC with its strategic goals.

