What is Iran's NOPO force? Know about the elite unit deployed to protect new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing war in the Middle East, Iran has reportedly deployed its elite counterterrorism force to protect newly-appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei following the assassination of his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The 86-year-old leader was killed in a strike attributed to the United States and Israel during the ongoing conflict. As per a report on Fox News, Iran's elite force is known as NOPO (Nirouyeh Vijeh Pasdaran Velayat) -- the black-clad special unit has now been tasked with shielding Mojtaba Khamenei after the attack on a compound in Tehran on February 28. Ali Safavi, a representative of the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran, said the elite personnel have been entrusted with the responsibility of securing the new leader. "With Khamenei gone, NOPO will likely now be protecting Mojtaba Khamenei," he told Fox News.

Know about Iran's NOPO force

The term NOPO references a special security force designed to protect the Iranian regime. Established in 1991, the unit evolved from the 28th Ruhollah Division named after Iran's revolutionary leader Ruhollah Khomeini. Despite being relatively small, the force is highly specialised and consists of six brigades. Four brigades operate in Tehran, while the others are based in Mashhad and Isfahan. According to Safavi, the unit is considered more lethal, more trained and more ruthless compared to regular members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Role of NOPO in Iran's internal security

Initially created for high-intensity hostage rescue missions, the NOPO force has expanded its mandate significantly. Safavi told Fox News that the personnel have been deployed during internal unrest to suppress anti-government protests and manage domestic security threats. "Some of the NOPO are now involved in the suppressive and security measures the regime has also undertaken in recent days to prevent any outbreak of protests anywhere," noting that members have previously opened fire on demonstrators during nationwide uprisings, FOX News reported.

'No life insurance for Mojtaba Khamenei'

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the ongoing military operation being is going "far better than initially anticipated". He said Israel’s strategic position remains "stronger than ever" and suggested that Iran's newly selected Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei should not assume he is safe. When questioned about the possibility of targeting Mojtaba Khamenei, Netanyahu issued a pointed remark. "I wouldn't take out a life insurance policy on any of the leaders of the terror organisations," he added.

It is to be noted that Israel launched its campaign dubbed "Roaring Lion" on February 28 against Iran, which was joined by the US which gave it the name "Epic Fury", with the claimed objective of "foiling Iran's nuclear ambitions, dismantling its missile programme and delivering a crushing blow to its regional proxies".

