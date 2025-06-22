What are B-2 Stealth Bombers and why US used it to target Iran's nuclear sites | Explained Trump said B-2 stealth bombers were used but did not specify which types of bombs were dropped.

US President Donald Trump announced that the American military bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, calling it a historic moment for the US, Israel and the world. Trump said that B-2 stealth bombers were deployed in the operation, but did not disclose the specific types of bombs used. The White House and Pentagon have not yet provided further details about the mission.

What is B-2 stealth bomber?

The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is one of the most sophisticated weapons in the US arsenal, capable of penetrating advanced enemy air defenses to deliver precision strikes. It can carry the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), a massive 30,000-pound bunker-buster bomb designed to destroy heavily fortified underground targets.

Since its maiden flight in 1989, the aircraft has remained one of the most survivable in the world, boasting the ability to penetrate the most advanced enemy defence systems, according to its manufacturer, Northrop Grumman.

Why US use B-2 Stealth Bombers to target Iran's nuclear sites?

The US used B-2 stealth bombers to target Iran's nuclear sites primarily because of their unique capabilities to penetrate heavily fortified and deeply buried facilities, such as Iran's Fordow nuclear enrichment site. These bombers are among the few aircraft in the world capable of carrying the 30,000-pound GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), a bunker-buster bomb specifically designed to destroy underground nuclear bunkers.

US and Israeli officials determined that these sites, shielded by layers of rock and reinforced concrete, could only be neutralised using this level of precision and power. The B-2's stealth features also allow it to evade advanced Iranian air defense systems, ensuring the mission's success while reducing the risk to pilots.

However, the decision carries serious strategic risks. Iran had explicitly warned it would retaliate if the US became involved in the conflict, raising fears of a broader regional war, and for Trump personally, having won the White House on the promise of keeping America out of costly foreign conflicts and scoffed at the value of American interventionism.

