US deploys B-2 stealth bombers to Guam amid rising Iran-Israel conflict: Reports The US has deployed B-2 stealth bombers to Guam amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, with President Trump considering US involvement in the conflict. Meanwhile, Israel continues air strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, escalating the volatile situation.

New Delhi:

The United States has begun deploying its advanced B-2 stealth bombers to the Pacific island of Guam, according to reports citing two anonymous US officials speaking to media on Saturday. This movement comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, with President Donald Trump reportedly weighing whether the US should join Israel’s military actions against Iran.

B-2 bombers: Strategic significance

The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is one of the most sophisticated weapons in the U.S. arsenal, capable of penetrating advanced enemy air defenses to deliver precision strikes. It can carry the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), a massive 30,000-pound bunker-buster bomb designed to destroy heavily fortified underground targets. Experts believe this weapon could be used to target Iran’s fortified nuclear facilities, including the Fordow site near Tehran.

While officials declined to specify how many bombers are being deployed to Guam, no orders have yet been given to forward-deploy them beyond the island. U.S. defense analysts are closely watching whether the bombers might be moved to the Indian Ocean base at Diego Garcia, a strategic location ideal for operations in the Middle East. The US had B-2 bombers at Diego Garcia until recently, when they were replaced by B-52 bombers.

Heightened military movements

The deployment of B-2 bombers is part of a broader US military buildup as tensions between Israel and Iran escalate. Israel claimed on Saturday it had killed a veteran Iranian commander during ongoing air strikes. Tehran, meanwhile, reiterated it would not negotiate over its nuclear program under threat.

The Trump administration has also moved other military assets, including tanker aircraft and fighter jets, to Europe and the Middle East to prepare for potential wider conflict. An aircraft carrier in the Indo-Pacific is reportedly en route to the Middle East as well.

Trump’s calculated response

President Trump has stated he will take up to two weeks to decide whether the U.S. should intervene directly in support of Israel. He emphasized the need for all parties to “come to their senses” before making any move. Meanwhile, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that alongside the B-2 bombers, four Boeing KC-46 Pegasus refueling aircraft were deployed to support long-range operations, with some already mid-air refueling over the Pacific.

Israel's continued strikes on Iran

Israel has targeted multiple Iranian nuclear sites in recent weeks, including the Natanz facility. The recent strikes on Iran’s Isfahan nuclear research facility and the killing of senior Iranian commanders mark a significant escalation. Israel has signaled readiness for a prolonged campaign if necessary.

The unfolding situation remains volatile, with international observers closely monitoring any further military movements and diplomatic responses as the conflict threatens to widen.