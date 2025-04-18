Watch | The horrific moment when Ford Transit minibus collides head-on with two cars in UK The police identified the Ford Transit minibus driver as Benjamin Charles Foster, 35, of Yeovil in Somerset. Following the conclusion of the investigation, he was arrested and given four-year jail sentence.

New Delhi:

A dashcam captured horrifying footage of a road accident on Sherborne Road, in Yeovil, Somerset, in the UK. The video shows a Ford Transit minibus colliding head-on with two cars as it was being driven the wrong way, The Sun reports. The footage shows the minibus approaching at a considerable speed before it collides with an oncoming Toyota Yaris, with debris flying across the carriageway.

Later, both the minibus and Yaris smash straight into a Volkswagen Polo. The report said emergency services rushed a man and a woman, who seemingly were in their 20s, to the nearby medical facility.

An elderly man, most probably in his 60s, who sustained serious injuries, was taken to the hospital by air ambulance.

The police later identified the minibus driver as Benjamin Charles Foster, 35, of Yeovil in Somerset. The report adds that the Ford minibus was crossing into a filter lane as if to turn right. He then continued onwards towards the incoming traffic. Following the conclusion of the investigation, Foster was arrested on several charges.

The driver was handed over a four-year imprisonment along with a 7-year licence cancellation.