WATCH: Iran releases footage claiming downing of Black Hawk choppers, C-130 Hercules aircraft

Tehran:

The US forces on Sunday were able to rescue the second crew member of the F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet that crashed in southwest Iran on Friday, but according to Tehran, the operation cost the American military several aircraft, including two Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft. The rescue operation also resulted in the death of five people, but the Iranians didn't reveal whether they were civilians or military personnel.

Iran's Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) also released a footage of the downed American jets in Isfahan, though its authenticity cannot be independently verified. Additionally, the US is yet to verify the Iranian claims.

“The US Army’s so-called rescue operation, which was planned in the form of a deceive and immediate escape operation under the pretext of rescuing the pilot of its downed aircraft in an abandoned airport in southern Isfahan, was brought to a complete failure by the timely presence of the Iranian armed forces,” Lieutenant-Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said.

“After the proud and triumphant operation, the defeated US president is precipitately seeking to escape a failure through lies and psychological warfare. Like in the past, he continues his false claims and blame game while the reality of the field demonstrates Iran’s upper hand,” he added.

How the rescue operation unfolded?

The F-15E was shot down in Iran on Friday, and its pilot was recovered several hours later. However, the search for the weapons system officer (WSO) was tougher for US forces. As per US media reports, the officer sustained injuries and was hiding in a mountain crevice to evade the Iranian forces. At one point, the officer even hiked up a 7,000-foot ridgeline.

His location was found by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and soon after the US jets dropped bombs in the area to keep the Iranian military away from the officer. A team of specialised commando unit (Navy SEAL Team 6 commandos) was engaged in the rescue operation. In total, the operation involved hundreds of special operations troops and other military personnel working deep in enemy territory.

"We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran. The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close. He is a highly respected Colonel. This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to “man and equipment.” It just doesn’t happen!" President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social.

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