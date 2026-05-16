After Trump, Putin to meet Xi Jinping during China visit on May 19-20

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China on May 19 and 20 for an official visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Moscow confirmed on Saturday. The visit is expected to focus on strengthening political, economic and strategic cooperation between the two countries amid rising global tensions.

During the two-day trip, Putin and Xi are likely to hold detailed discussions on bilateral relations, regional security and international developments. The Russian President is also scheduled to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang as part of the high-level engagements in Beijing.

Visit comes days after Trump’s China trip

Putin’s upcoming visit comes shortly after US President Donald Trump concluded his own visit to China, where he held talks with Xi Jinping on several sensitive issues, including Taiwan. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One after departing Beijing, Trump said the issue of US arms sales to Taiwan was discussed “in great detail” during his meeting with the Chinese President. He added that a final decision on future arms sales would be taken later.

Interestingly, Trump initially appeared to deny discussing the matter before later confirming that Taiwan had indeed been part of the talks. His remarks have drawn attention as tensions between Washington and Beijing continue over the self-ruled island.

Russia and China continue close coordination

Putin and Xi share a long-standing political relationship and have met more than 40 times over the years. Their partnership has grown significantly since Russia and China announced a “no limits” strategic partnership in early 2022, shortly before the Ukraine conflict began.

As Moscow faces increasing pressure and sanctions from Western countries, China has emerged as one of Russia’s most important economic and diplomatic partners. The two nations have also expanded cooperation in energy, trade and regional security matters.

Earlier this year, the two leaders held a lengthy video call ahead of the Ukraine war anniversary, during which Putin accepted Xi’s invitation for the China visit. Officials from both countries have said they will continue close coordination on major international and regional issues.