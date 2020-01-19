Vladimir Putin, George W Bush dance to Russian folk song | Watch video

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Russian President Vladimir Putin and the then US President George W Bush dance on Russian folk song

There are rarest of rare occasions when people see their favourite politicians in public gatherings shaking a leg especially when the moment indulges two most powerful leaders of the world. Well one such video has surfaced showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and the then US President George W Bush participating in a traditional Russian folk dance.

The Kremlin's Press service has released an old video recorded between 2005-2009 showing President Putin and the then US President George W Bush dancing to a Russian folk song.

The Kremlin press service released these videos and photos to mark Putin's 20th year as Russian President and Prime Minister.

Путин и Буш-младший танцуют под "Барыню". pic.twitter.com/PS84xH3wcH — Почти Политика (@sovfed_no) January 13, 2020

The video showcases Vladimir Putin dancing with a group on a stage while Bush dancing near the stage with a female participant who was a member of the folk dance troupe.

The 45-second video shows both the world leaders dancing and smiling while the crowd cheer and enjoy the moment. After the dance concluded, the two leaders were seen back on their hand, shaking hands and ends the moment with a healthy laughter.