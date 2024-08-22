Thursday, August 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Venezuela's Supreme Court certifies President Nicolas Maduro's electoral victory after widespread protests

Venezuela's Supreme Court certifies President Nicolas Maduro's electoral victory after widespread protests

The disputed election in Venezuela announced Nicolas Maduro as the winner while opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez was predicted to win in exit polls. Maduro's victory was rejected by the opposition and the US, and led to widespread protests, killing at least 23.

Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Caracas Published on: August 22, 2024 22:37 IST
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Image Source : REUTERS (FILE) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Caracas: Venezuela's Supreme Court on Thursday backed President Nicolas Maduro's victory in the elections held last month after widespread protests and opposition from Western countries, saying the voting tallies published by the opposition showing he had lost by a landslide margin were forged. Notably, the court is packed with Maduro loyalists and has almost never ruled against the government.

The Venezuelan court ratified Maduro's election win, sealing institutional backing for the ruling party as the disputed contest fades from international headlines. The supreme tribunal has reviewed material from the electoral authority and agrees that Maduro won the election, court president Caryslia Rodriguez said, adding the decision cannot be appealed.

This is a developing story. More details to be added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement