Venezuela's Supreme Court certifies President Nicolas Maduro's electoral victory after widespread protests

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Caracas: Venezuela's Supreme Court on Thursday backed President Nicolas Maduro's victory in the elections held last month after widespread protests and opposition from Western countries, saying the voting tallies published by the opposition showing he had lost by a landslide margin were forged. Notably, the court is packed with Maduro loyalists and has almost never ruled against the government.

The Venezuelan court ratified Maduro's election win, sealing institutional backing for the ruling party as the disputed contest fades from international headlines. The supreme tribunal has reviewed material from the electoral authority and agrees that Maduro won the election, court president Caryslia Rodriguez said, adding the decision cannot be appealed.

This is a developing story. More details to be added.