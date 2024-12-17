Tuesday, December 17, 2024
     
  Earthquake of magnitude 7.3 hits Vanuatu, tsunami warning issued for coastal areas | VIDEO

Earthquake of magnitude 7.3 hits Vanuatu, tsunami warning issued for coastal areas | VIDEO

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Vanuatu near Port Vila on Tuesday, triggering a tsunami warning for coastal areas. A magnitude 5.5 aftershock followed. Officials are assessing potential damage in this seismically active region.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Port Vila Published : Dec 17, 2024 9:00 IST, Updated : Dec 17, 2024 9:08 IST
Earthquake tsunami
Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Vanuatu in the South Pacific on Tuesday, with its epicentre near Port Vila, the island nation’s largest city, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The earthquake was followed by a massive 5.5 earthquake in the same region.

Tsunami warnings, unexplained effects

Following the earthquake, the USGS issued a tsunami warning for some coastal areas in Vanuatu. The extent of the damage or casualties remains unclear at this time. Government websites in Vanuatu were reported offline after the earthquake, potentially due to disruption caused by seismic activity.

Vanuatu is an earthquake-prone region

A nation of 80 islands and a population of about 330,000, Vanuatu is located in a seismic zone known as the “Ring of Fire” in the Pacific where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common. Officials are monitoring the situation closely as they assess the potential impact on the community.

Key highlights:

  • Magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits near Port Vila, Vanuatu.
  • Magnitude 5.5 aftershock recorded shortly after.
  • Tsunami warning issued for some Vanuatu coasts.
  • Impact assessment underway; government websites down.

Residents are advised to stay alert for updates from local authorities and to take precautions against possible aftershocks and coastal hazards.

