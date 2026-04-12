Vance reveals constant communication with Trump during failed US-Iran talks, blames nuclear dispute

New Delhi:

US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that peace talks between the United States and Iran, held in Pakistan, had collapsed after 21 hours of intense negotiations. Despite being in constant touch with President Donald Trump and top US officials, Vance stated that the two sides had failed to reach an agreement, with the core issue remaining Iran's controversial nuclear program.

Vance reveals constant communication with Trump

As he left for the US following the breakdown of talks, Vance spoke to reporters about the continuous communication he had with Trump and the US leadership. "We were talking to the President consistently," Vance said. "I don't know how many times we talked six times, twelve times over the past 21 hours."

He also mentioned that he had been in touch with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Admiral Brad Cooper, head of the US military’s Central Command.

Vance shed light on the US's commitment to negotiating "in good faith" and added that the American team had presented a "final and best offer" to the Iranians. However, despite these efforts, the talks ultimately ended without a resolution.

The core dispute

The primary sticking point during the negotiations was Iran's nuclear program. Vance made it clear that the Trump administration’s "red line" was Iran’s continued uranium enrichment and its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

"The simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon," he said.

Iran rejects US demands

Iran, however, was quick to respond, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf blaming the United States for the failure of the negotiations. Ghalibaf took to X (formerly Twitter), accusing the U.S. of not living up to the principles of trust and good faith. "Before the negotiations, I emphasized that we have the necessary good faith and will, but due to the experiences of the two previous wars, we have no trust in the opposing side," Ghalibaf wrote.

He also mentioned that Iran had presented "constructive initiatives," but claimed the U.S. "was unable to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation" during the talks. "America has understood our logic and principles, and now it's time for it to decide whether it can earn our trust or not," Ghalibaf added.