US Vice President JD Vance and wife Usha Vance to visit India later this month: Report It marks Vance's second foreign trip as vice president after making his world stage debut in France and Germany last month.

JD Vance visit to India: US Vice President J D Vance is likely to travel to India later this month, according to a media report. "Vance will travel to India later this month alongside Second Lady Usha Vance," a report in Politico said, citing three sources familiar with the plans.

"It marks Vance's second foreign trip as vice president after making his world stage debut in France and Germany last month," the report said.

Usha Vance's parents, Krish Chilukuri and Lakshmi Chilukuri, emigrated from India to the United States in the late 1970s. Her upcoming visit to India will mark her first trip to her ancestral homeland as the Second Lady of the United States, making it a personally significant and symbolic occasion.

Usha and JD met while attending Yale Law School. Usha is a litigator and has also clerked for Chief Justice John G Roberts of the US Supreme Court and Judge Brett Kavanaugh, then of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Academically, Usha holds a bachelor’s degree from Yale University and a master’s degree from the University of Cambridge, where she was a Gates Cambridge Scholar, highlighting her strong academic and professional credentials.

(With PTI inputs)

