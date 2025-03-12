India will cooperate in building a new Parliament in Mauritius: PM Modi in Port Louis PM Modi stated that India and Mauritius are not only linked by the Indian Ocean but also connected by traditions and culture. “We are partners in the journey of economic and social growth. We have always stood by each other,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a joint press conference in Mauritius during his two-day state visit and said India will cooperate in building a new Parliament in Mauritius. "Today, Prime Minister Navin Chandra Ramgoolam and I decided to give the India-Mauritius partnership the status of 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'. We decided that India will cooperate in building the new Parliament building in Mauritius. This will be a gift to Mauritius from the Mother of Democracy,” PM Modi said.

He stated that India and Mauritius are not only linked by the Indian Ocean but also connected by traditions and culture. “We are partners in the journey of economic and social growth. We have always stood by each other. Be it health, space, or defence, we are moving ahead with each other,” he said.

On behalf of the 140 crore Indians, PM Modi congratulated the people of Mauritius on their national day and said it is his good fortune that he again got a chance to be there on the national day of Mauritius.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. The two had 'wonderful' discussions on enhancing India-Mauritius cooperation across various sectors.



In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a good meeting with former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth."

PM Modi also met with Georges Pierre Lesjongard, MP and Leader of Opposition of Mauritius. They had fruitful deliberations on further strengthening the India-Mauritius friendship.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi wished the people of Mauritius on their national day and said he looked forward to being part of the celebrations.PM Modi also shared highlights of his visit so far, right from the grand welcome to his meeting with Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a meeting with his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam, where they reviewed bilateral ties and explored new avenues to elevate "special bond to even greater heights."

During the meeting, PM Modi stated that India was proud to be a "valued and trusted development partner" for Mauritius and the two nations would work together for promoting the interests of the Global South.PM Modi also attended a banquet dinner hosted by Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam. In his remarks at the banquet, PM Modi said that the relationship between the two countries has no boundaries, and they will work together for the people of the two nations, as well as the peace and security of the region.