US Vice President Vance expressed full support for India's fight against terrorism: All-party delegation

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who met with US Vice President JD Vance during an all-party global outreach campaign said that the meeting was outstanding and emphasised that there can be no moral or political equivalence between terrorists and their victims. Speaking after an all-party delegation’s meeting with JD Vance, Tharoor said, “The meeting with Vice President Vance was outstanding. Very clear. We made our position amply clear on this question of mediation.”

Tharoor added, “Mediation implies an equivalence between two parties — and there can be no equivalence between those who harbor terrorists and those who are victims of terrorism; between a multiparty democracy and a nation defending itself from repeated attacks. That message was clearly understood by Vice President Vance and others within the US administration.”

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, also part of the delegation, said the meeting with Vance was “fantastic” and that the US Vice President expressed unwavering support for the Indian government in its counter-terrorism efforts.

“Vice President Vance was categorical in his support for India’s stance. He acknowledged India’s right to deter future terrorist attacks and expressed deep sympathy for the victims of the Pahalgam attack,” Surya said.

Vance was in India during the Pahalgam Attack

Surya noted that Vance happened to be in India on a four-day official visit when the Pahalgam terror attack took place. “He was also greatly appreciative of the responsible restraint that India showed even after repeated provocations by Pakistan and India very sternly dealing with the issue both militarily as well as diplomatically,” Surya said.

JD Vance visited India in April with his family. During their stay, Prime Minister Modi hosted them at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi. Vance's children, Vivek, Ewan, and Mirabel Rose, also spent time with the Prime Minister in a warm and informal setting.

Praise for India’s response to attack

Vance lauded the Indian government's response, calling it balanced both militarily and diplomatically. “He admired the way India handled the situation and stood by its commitment to global peace while defending its sovereignty,” Surya added.

The discussions also focused on enhancing US-India ties, especially in trade and strategic cooperation. Surya said Vance reiterated the strong personal bond he shares with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised India’s transformation under his leadership.

“He expressed optimism about future trade relations and referred to India and the US as natural partners in prosperity and progress,” Surya said.