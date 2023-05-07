US: Multiple people including children shot in Texas mall; 9 injured, gunman dead I PICS

Follow us on Image Source : AP People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center after a shooting

Texas mall shooting: In yet another incident of mass shooting in the United States, a gunman shot multiple people at an outlet mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas, on Saturday. Though it was not clear how many people were killed in the shooting, videos showed hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic. However, multiple media reported at least nine people were seriously injured in the fatal shooting.

US Representative Keith Self, who represents the area that includes the mall, said he had confirmed with law enforcement that the shooter is dead and that there was no one else involved in the attack.

According to officials, they received the first panic call at around 3:40 pm from the Allen Premium Outlets.

Witnesses told news agency The Associated Press they saw multiple victims, including some who appeared to be children, and that they saw a police officer and a mall security guard who appeared to be unconscious on the ground.

Image Source : APA law enforcement officer walks as people are evacuated from a shopping center where a shooting occured Saturday.

Nine critically injured: Officials

Allen police said in a Facebook post that nine victims had been taken to hospitals. Medical City Healthcare, a Dallas-area hospital system, said in a written statement it was treating eight between the ages of 5 and 61. Their conditions were unknown.

An Allen Police officer was in the area on an unrelated call when the officer heard gunshots at Allen Premium Outlets at 3:36 p.m., the police department wrote on Facebook.

“The officer engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat. He then called for emergency personnel. Nine victims were transported to local hospitals by Allen Fire Department,” the agency wrote in the Facebook post. “There is no longer an active threat.”

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center following reports of a shooting

People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting

Discarded sandals and bloodied clothes were laying nearby: Witness recall

A crowd of hundreds of people who had been shopping stood outside, across the street from the mall, Saturday evening. Officers circulated among them asking if anyone had seen what happened.

Fontayne Payton, 35, was at H&M when he heard the sound of gunshots through the headphones he was wearing.

“It was so loud, it sounded like it was right outside,” Payton said. People in the store scattered before employees ushered the group into the fitting rooms and then a lockable back room, he said. When they were given the all-clear to leave, Payton saw the store had broken windows and a trail of blood to the door. Discarded sandals and bloodied clothes were laying nearby. Once outside, Payton saw bodies.

Image Source : APMultiple law enforcement agencies at the crime scene.

Multiple law enforcement agencies at the crime scene.

Mass shootings in US surged in past few years

Notably, the country has witnessed a surge in mass killing in the past few years. According to reports, the US is setting a record pace for mass killings in 2023, replaying the horror on a loop roughly once a week so far this year. The carnage has taken 88 lives in 17 mass killings over 111 days. Each time, the killers wielded firearms. Only 2009 was marked by as many such tragedies in the same period of time.

Gruesome records have been set within the last decade. The data shows a high of 45 mass killings in 2019 and 230 people slain in such tragedies in 2017. That year, 60 people died when a gunman opened fire over an outdoor country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. The massacre still accounts for the most fatalities from a mass shooting in modern America.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: US mass shooting: Multiple people shot in Washington; police begin manhunt for young Indian man

Latest World News