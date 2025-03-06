Another blow to Ukraine as US suspends intelligence sharing with war-torn nation amid Trump-Zelenskyy row Intelligence from the US and other allies also helps Ukraine prepare for Russian attacks, and supplied critical information in the war’s early days that allowed Ukraine to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hopes for a quick victory.

The United States has temporarily halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine, disrupting the flow of critical information that has been instrumental in Kyiv's defense against Russian forces. This comes days after President Trump directed a 'pause' to US assistance to Ukraine days after a disastrous Oval Office meeting as he seeks to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in peace talks with Russia. The suspension stems from President Trump's concerns about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's commitment to the peace process.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe explained that the pause aims to encourage Kyiv to engage more earnestly in negotiations with Moscow. Ratcliffe expressed optimism about the temporary nature of this measure, stating, "I think we'll work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as we have, to push back on the aggression that's there." National Security Adviser Mike Waltz echoed this sentiment, indicating that the US is "pausing and reviewing all aspects of this relationship" but remains hopeful that the suspension will be brief.

What did CIA director say on development?

CIA Director John Ratcliffe called the suspension a “pause” and said it came after the disastrous meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in the Oval Office last week. Ratcliffe said Trump wanted to know that Zelenskyy was serious about peace. “On the military front and the intelligence front, the pause that allowed that to happen will go away, and I think we’ll work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as we have,” Ratcliffe said.

US intelligence assistance is vital for Ukraine to track Russian troop movements and select targets. Ukrainians use the information when operating US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and the US Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS. Intelligence from the US and other allies also helps Ukraine prepare for Russian attacks, and supplied critical information in the war’s early days that allowed Ukraine to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hopes for a quick victory.

US intelligence cut to Ukraine sparks outrage

Meanwhile, the moves by the new administration have dismayed leaders in Europe and Democrats in Washington, who say Trump is depriving a key American ally of assistance they need to fight Russia. The flow of information to Ukraine has saved lives, US Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, the top-ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Wednesday. “The idea that we will now withhold life-saving intelligence from Ukrainians who are fighting and dying is unforgivable,” Himes said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Trump pauses US military aid to Ukraine, pressures Zelenskyy to hold peace talks with Russia