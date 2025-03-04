Trump pauses US military aid to Ukraine, pressures Zelenskyy to hold peace talks with Russia Russia-Ukraine war: Trump wants Zelenskyy's commitment to end the war that began nearly three years ago when Russia invaded the now war-torn country.

Russia-Ukraine war: President Donald Trump on Monday directed a 'pause' to US assistance to Ukraine days after a disastrous Oval Office meeting as he seeks to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in peace talks with Russia.

A White House official said that Trump is prioritising efforts to secure a peace deal to end the ongoing war, which began over three years ago with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The official emphasised that Trump wants Zelenskyy to be fully 'committed' to that goal. Additionally, the US is "pausing and reviewing" its aid to ensure it supports a resolution to the conflict.

The halt of military aid comes just days after the public clash at the White House between Ukrainian President Zelensky and Trump, who is seeking a rapid end to the war.

Trump in the leadup to his 2024 election win vowed to quickly end the war in Ukraine. He’s expressed increasing frustration with Zelenskyy over the war, while simultaneously expressing confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin can be trusted to keep the peace if a truce in the conflict is reached.

Trump slams Zelenskyy for saying end of Russia-Ukraine war 'is still very, very far away'

Earlier, Trump slammed Zelenskyy for stating that the end of Russia's war against Ukraine likely "is still very, very far away." Trump’s rebuke underscores growing tensions between the two leaders and signals increasing pressure on Kyiv to shift its approach.

"This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform about the comments Zelenskyy made late Sunday while speaking to reporters in London.

(With AP inputs)

