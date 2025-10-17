US singer slams Rahul Gandhi over remark against PM Modi, says 'He is not afraid of Trump'

US singer Mary Millben in a scathing X post, rejected Rahul Gandhi’s statement that PM Modi is fearful of Trump. She wrote, “You are wrong, Rahul Gandhi. PM Narendra Modi is not afraid of President Trump.” She praised Modi’s diplomatic approach as “strategic,” asserting that while Trump will always prioritize America, Modi will always put India first.
Gandhi on US-India relations
Rahul Gandhi had accused PM Modi of bending to Trump’s will, pointing to several points:
- PM Modi allowed Trump to “decide and announce” India’s move to stop buying Russian oil
- PM Modi continued sending congratulatory messages despite being ignored
- PM Modi canceled the Finance Minister’s US trip
- PM Modi skipped Sharm el‑Sheikh
- PM Modi did not counter Trump’s claim about “Operation Sindoor”
These claims came after Trump announced PM Modi had assured him India would halt purchases of Russian crude, which MEA clarified was false.
Millben’s sharp retorts
Millben’s post went further. “I don’t expect you [Gandhi] to understand this type of leadership because you don’t possess the acumen to be PM of India. Best to return to your ‘I hate India’ tour that has an audience of one you.” She framed PM Modi’s diplomacy as wise and long-sighted, defending his approach to balancing India’s national interests with international pressures.
The dispute unfolds in the backdrop of US pressure on India to stop importing Russian oil. India is now a major buyer of Russian crude, leveraging steep discounts as global sanctions and reduced European demand pushed Russian oil into the Asian market.