US singer slams Rahul Gandhi over remark against PM Modi, says 'He is not afraid of Trump' US singer Mary Millben has hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s accusation that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “frightened” of Donald Trump. In a strong response on X, Millben defended PM Modi’s diplomatic strategy, calling Gandhi’s comments uninformed.

New Delhi:

US singer Mary Millben in a scathing X post, rejected Rahul Gandhi’s statement that PM Modi is fearful of Trump. She wrote, “You are wrong, Rahul Gandhi. PM Narendra Modi is not afraid of President Trump.” She praised Modi’s diplomatic approach as “strategic,” asserting that while Trump will always prioritize America, Modi will always put India first.

Gandhi on US-India relations

Rahul Gandhi had accused PM Modi of bending to Trump’s will, pointing to several points:

PM Modi allowed Trump to “decide and announce” India’s move to stop buying Russian oil

PM Modi continued sending congratulatory messages despite being ignored

PM Modi canceled the Finance Minister’s US trip

PM Modi skipped Sharm el‑Sheikh

PM Modi did not counter Trump’s claim about “Operation Sindoor”

These claims came after Trump announced PM Modi had assured him India would halt purchases of Russian crude, which MEA clarified was false.

Millben’s sharp retorts

Millben’s post went further. “I don’t expect you [Gandhi] to understand this type of leadership because you don’t possess the acumen to be PM of India. Best to return to your ‘I hate India’ tour that has an audience of one you.” She framed PM Modi’s diplomacy as wise and long-sighted, defending his approach to balancing India’s national interests with international pressures.

The dispute unfolds in the backdrop of US pressure on India to stop importing Russian oil. India is now a major buyer of Russian crude, leveraging steep discounts as global sanctions and reduced European demand pushed Russian oil into the Asian market.